Poppy Priddle will head to the National Fastpitch Championship in a couple of weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Poppy Priddle will head to the National Fastpitch Championship in a couple of weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui softballer Poppy Priddle is about to step into uncharted territory and test her skills alongside the country’s best senior players.

The 14-year-old will turn out for the New Zealand Junior White Sox Invitational team at the National Fastpitch Championship later this month.

It is her third big achievement in 2024 alone.

Representing Whanganui, Poppy earned a spot in the tournament team at this year’s national under-15 and under-17 competitions, along with picking up the top batter and outfielder awards at the latter.

Mother Tina Peina said softball ran in the family and Poppy and her twin Col-Wynn started out playing tee-ball at St Anne’s School.

“Now, she’s playing for my old team - Braves - in the women’s league.

“To get selected in the invitational team is a pretty big deal, especially as it’s someone from little old Whanganui.

“She’s a bit nervous, as she should be, but she’s going to give it a go.”

Poppy is also part of the Whanganui and Manawatū women’s softball teams and even had a brief foray into the world of cricket last year, having never played the sport before.

She was drafted straight into the Whanganui under-14 team for a representative tournament, notching up two unbeaten 50s, a swag of wickets and the MVP award.

Despite her success, she said the sport was not for her.

“Three days of cricket was enough for me,” Poppy said.

Poppy Priddle is one of only two 14-year-olds in the invitational team.

Peina said playing in the invitational side would be a big step up.

The squad is made up of younger players and other than Yvanni Gibson (Queensland), Poppy is the only one not from a major New Zealand centre.

They will be up against the Hutt Valley, North Harbour, Canterbury, Counties, Hawke’s Bay, Auckland and Southern Pride senior teams.

“Poppy is one of only two 14-year-olds in there,” Peina said.

“This gives them a chance to feel that pressure and see how they can cope with it mentally. Physically, they’ll be fine.”

“We’re under no illusions, it’s going to be hard, but everybody is around her. It would have been very hard for Poppy to attend all these tournaments without our whānau and friends behind her 100 per cent, with koha, knowledge, time and love given freely.”

Poppy is a left-handed batter, which adds another dimension to her game when it comes to hitting, bunting or slapping.

“I’m pretty speedy too, so that helps.

“You just have to do what you’re called to do - just do it, and do your best.”

Peina said Poppy was mostly a lead-off hitter in her Whanganui and club teams - getting on base first and “getting the team spirit up”.

“Once you see one player on base, it’s like ‘Yes, we can all do it’. That’s what happened in the under-17s.

“All you need to do is get on deck and go from there.”

A permanent spot in the Junior White Sox was the next goal, which would give her a shot at international games, Peina said.

The New Zealand Fastpitch Championship is on February 15-18 at Rosedale Park, North Harbour.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.