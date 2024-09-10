August 26: 1st G Allerby / A Raffaeli 2 wins +12, R/U D Halford / B Judd 2 wins +9.

Affiliated bowlers of Bowls NZ welcome

Waipukurau Golf Club

On Saturday, September 7, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a PAR round.

The jackpot was on No. 6 and was won by Tom Winlove, who won 2 balls.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Nick Radonich, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Tom Winlove, 2Stor No. 12 Angus Mackie, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Tom Winlove.

Competition: 1st Angus Mackie 2 up, 2nd Blair Pearson 2 up, 3rd Tony Lozell 1 down, 4th Tom Winlove 2 down, 5th Denis Hames 2 down, 6th Richard Baines 3 down, 7th Lyn Nelson 3 down.

The best gross score of the day was a 74 off-the-stick shot by Tom Winlove.

On Saturday, August 31, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a Russian Stableford.

The jackpot was on No. 5 and the 4 balls were won by Werner Louw.

A 2 was scored by Lyn Nelson on No. 7.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Blair Pearson, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Dan Ensor, 2Stor No. 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Blair Pearson, Ladies No. 15 not struck.

Competition: 1st Peter Coleman 131 points, 2nd Bruce Kitto 125 pts, 3rd Dan Ensor 124 pts, 4th Blair Pearson 118 pts, 5th Brian Rose 116 pts, 6th= Claire Tippett and Bert Pomana 113 pts.

The best gross score of the day was an 83 off-the-stick by Dan Ensor.

On Saturday, August 24, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the 3rd round of the Club Championships with a stableford round for those not in the champs.

Twos were scored by Richard Tippett on Nos. 15 and 17 and Dave Davenport on No. 15.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Ross Osborne, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Gabe Severensen, 2Stor No. 12 Bryan Leith, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Richard Tippett.

Competition: 1st Denis Hames 37 points, 2nd Richard Tippett 35 points, 3rd Ross McLachlan 35 points, 4th Bruce Kitto 34 points, 5th Dave Davenport 34 points, 6th Isaac Medway 33 points, 7th Tim Mackie 33 points.

The best gross score of the day was a 76 off-the-stick by Tom Winlove.

