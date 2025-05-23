Potential for job creation- Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher said the Budget’s 20% tax/depreciation incentive on productive assets could potentially lead to local jobs being created.

The Budget includes a $6.6 billion tax/depreciation incentive for businesses, allowing them to deduct 20% of a new productive asset’s value from their tax return.

He said it was a good Budget for business.

The depreciation policy would increase deductions, lower tax and allow businesses to consider investments elsewhere, including hiring staff.

“That’s a positive.”

Fisher was not concerned about minimum employer (and employee) KiwiSaver contributions increasing to 4% over two years.

He believed employers in Tairāwhiti considered employees to be their greatest asset.

He said the increased KiwiSaver contributions policy was not a hindrance and, while it might be tougher for sole traders, they were generally self-motivated to invest for their futures.

Road funding ‘reflects recognition of the scale and complexity of recovery in Tairāwhiti’

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz does not yet know the details of the road funding for Gisborne from Thursday’s Budget, but is pleased to receive more money.

The Government announced an additional $219 million over three years for five councils in Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast to complete recovery works on local roads damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

“We’re grateful to the Government, ministers and New Zealand Transport Agency for this additional investment in our region’s cyclone recovery,” Stoltz said.

“This funding extension will help us continue essential repairs to our local road network and maintain momentum on reconnecting our communities.

“It reflects recognition of the scale and complexity of recovery in Tairāwhiti and supports us to keep delivering where it’s needed most.”

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, of National. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The East Coast MP, National’s Dana Kirkpatrick, said the Budget focused on the things people in the region were most concerned about: the economy, cost of living, health, education and law and order.

She highlighted the $219m over three years allocated for cyclone-affected roads, as well as investments in health and hospitals and “a massive support package” for education.

Luxton says no hope in Budget for people of Tairāwhiti

Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton said the people of Tairāwhiti were looking for hope in the Budget, but didn’t get any.

She said the Budget would be remembered for taking money from women, referring to the Pay Equity Amendment Bill, and cutting support where it was needed most.

“It isn’t a Budget for growth, but a piecemeal plan that fails to meet the needs of the community in Tairāwhiti.”

Labour list MP Jo Luxton, who is based in Gisborne.

Luxton said the Budget handed subsidies to the fossil fuel industry (it sets aside $200m to invest in fossil fuel development at gasfields) while stripping funding from programmes supporting youth, women and future retirement funds.

Gisborne Hospital was under severe pressure, and she described the amount invested in health nationally as “just enough to keep the lights on”.

Tairāwhiti faced housing shortages, huge social challenges, and the district was still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“This is exactly the time when we need investment.

She said 142,000 families would get just $7 a week more in Working for Families payments instead.

“It’s not even enough to buy a block of butter.”

At the same time, the Best Start payment is facing cuts from April 2026, which Luxton said took support away from families with newborns.

“The age for Jobseeker Support is being pushed up, shutting out 18- and 19-year-olds if they’re not in work or study.”