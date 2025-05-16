The Government would contribute $49m while the iwi collective was to contribute the rest.

“The Tūranga Tangata Rite development contributes to the Government’s wider $200m commitment, announced in February, to deliver at least 400 affordable rental homes for Māori across key regions,” Potaka said.

“The new Te Tairāwhiti houses, as well as being affordable rentals, will be warm, dry and sustainable, designed for whānau to live well.”

This Toitu Tairawhiti house was built and on its way to its new home location in 2023. Photo / Liam Clayton

“With multigenerational layouts, shared communal spaces and energy-efficient materials, these homes reflect tikanga Māori and are built to support wellbeing,” the minister said.

“They will also help get people out of temporary accommodation and into homes.”

Potaka said the project would also support local workforce development, with a strong emphasis on creating opportunities for Māori tradespeople and apprentices, supporting long-term employment pathways and regional economic resilience.

“Many of the 150 homes we are announcing today will be constructed right here in Tairāwhiti, meaning local jobs with local businesses, and a growing local economy.

“These are homes for whānau, built by whānau,” he said.

“The development also tackles housing shortages in the region.”

He said Te Tairāwhiti had one of the highest levels of housing need in the country.

“Together with iwi, we are delivering the scale of housing that whānau deserve to address shortages and create opportunity.

“On top of this, partnering with land-owning Māori housing providers and iwi collectives like Toitū Tairāwhiti to build more affordable housing for Māori makes sense.

“Through these partnerships, the Māori entities bring land and a minimum of 50% funding on the house-build costs, meaning the Government can optimise its spending to enable more homes to be delivered in areas with high housing deprivation for Māori like the East Coast, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty and Northland,” the minister said.

Since November 2023, the Government had enabled the delivery of 1000 homes through the Māori housing programme.

All those homes should be completed by mid-2027, Potaka said.

“The 150 homes in the Tairāwhiti development are scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2026.”