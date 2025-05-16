- Tairāwhiti East Coast will receive 150 affordable homes through a $75 million Government-iwi partnership.
- The Government will contribute $49m, with the iwi collective Toitū Tairāwhiti funding the rest.
- The project aims to provide warm, sustainable homes and support local workforce development for Māori.
Tairāwhiti East Coast whānau will have greater access to modern housing, thanks to a Government-iwi partnership that will deliver 150 affordable homes, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced in Gisborne on Thursday.
The Government has partnered with iwi collective Toitū Tairāwhiti in a $75 million development that will deliver 150 affordable rentals in Gisborne, providing warm, dry, sustainable homes in a high-needs region for housing.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in Gisborne for the affordable housing and marae relocation announcements, said it was “really awesome” to be back in Gisborne to announce the partnership with the iwi collective.
“We have incredible opportunities in this country and a great future if the three of us – Government, business, community/iwi – work together and collaborate in the way we have seen here,” he said.