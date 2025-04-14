“The current three-year term can lead to a focus on short-term policies with immediately visible impacts.

“Less-frequent elections would reduce the disruption caused by election cycles.”

The submission also proposes an amendment to the coalition Government’s bill so that any change to a four-year parliamentary term (subject to referendum) is fixed at four years.

The bill will not introduce a permanent four-year parliamentary term, but will allow for an extended term after an election if an incoming government gives more power to opposition parties to chair select committees.

Stoltz said the possible variance in parliamentary terms “would screw all processes” if local government moved to a four-year term.

Councils, under a four-year term, would move to having four-year plans and there would no longer be a regular two-year gap between central and local government elections.

“I know, nationally, there are issues with the loosey-goosey nature of this,” Stoltz said.

Alder said three years was “a good, long time”.

Political parties needed to make bipartisan agreements on key infrastructural issues, he said. That was the key issue, regardless of whether it was every three or four years “when they start changing things”.

Thompson asked if it would be better to wait until after a referendum is held “to hear what the public thinks”.

The mayor said the Government was calling for public submissions similar to how council asked for public submissions from the Tairāwhiti community.

Cr Thompson said four years was “a big commitment”.

“I struggle to support the submission personally.”