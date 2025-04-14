Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz says a bill that would allow incoming governments to extend the parliamentary term to four years, or alternatively retain a three-year term, is “loosey-goosey” and not a permanent solution.
Gisborne district councillors, at an extraordinary meeting last week, endorsed the council’s submission on the Term of Parliament (Enabling 4-year Term) Legislation Amendment Act.
Councillors Teddy Thompson and Rhonda Tibble voted against supporting the parliamentary submission while Colin Alder abstained.
In its submission, the council calls for legislation to extend the local government term to four years, which, like any change to the parliamentary term, will also require a referendum.
“Council considers a longer term would promote longer-term thinking and decision-making by councils,” the submission says.