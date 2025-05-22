A media release after the Budget said the five councils likely to receive a share of the $219 million are Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Gisborne District Council, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, and Wairoa District Council.

Bishop said a resilient transport network in the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions would help deliver the infrastructure communities need to grow their businesses, get their kids to school, and ensure goods get from A to B efficiently”.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst called the decision a “promising signal”, but the council would need to look at the details.

“Any extra funding for our ongoing bridge and road rebuild programme will be extremely welcome,” she said.

In more good news for local councils, Minister of Local Government Simon Watts and Minister for Seniors announced Budget 25 will help up to 66,000 more SuperGold Cardholders with their rates payments by introducing a new income abatement threshold from July 1.

The income abatement threshold to be eligible for the maximum rebate for SuperGold Cardholders and their households will be lifted from $31,510 to $45,000 – about the rate for a couple receiving superannuation.

The maximum rebate for the scheme will also increase from $790 to $805.

Costello said if over-65s have questions about eligibility they can contact their council or retirement village operator.

“It will mean that every SuperGold Cardholder earning only NZ Superannuation, with rates higher than $2000, will be eligible for the full rebate,” she said.

“SuperGold Cardholders earning more than $45,000 may also be entitled to a smaller rebate.

“These changes, worth $154 million over four years, will come as a relief to those seniors who are on fixed incomes and are dealing with rates increases.”