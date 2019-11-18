Tauranga's Pride Picnic is returning to the city next year with aims of making the world a better place for vulnerable young people and celebrating society's different factions together, free of discrimination and judgment.

But what is Rotorua doing?

Hundreds of people attended the first Tauranga Pride Picnic in March this year and organisers launched the second last week. It will be held in March 2020.

There were hopes the picnic could one day be a full-blown parade and while there is work to be done before that happens, at least Tauranga is further ahead than Rotorua.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The 2017 Pride Parade along Ponsonby Road. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
The 2017 Pride Parade along Ponsonby Road. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

I'm not saying

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.