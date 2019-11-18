On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tauranga's Pride Picnic is returning to the city next year with aims of making the world a better place for vulnerable young people and celebrating society's different factions together, free of discrimination and judgment.
But what is Rotorua doing?
Hundreds of people attended the first Tauranga Pride Picnic in March this year and organisers launched the second last week. It will be held in March 2020.
There were hopes the picnic could one day be a full-blown parade and while there is work to be done before that happens, at least Tauranga is further ahead than Rotorua.
As Tauranga Pride Picnic organiser Gordy Lockhart says: "We all remember being a teenager; You are struggling to find your identity regardless of what that even is. And to understand as you get older that you might be different from what society views as the norm, it can be a scary and not happy place to be."
I don't know what it is like to identify as LGBTQI, what it is like to struggle to fit in or struggle with your own identity. But I can only imagine an event like a pride parade or picnic would make it that much easier to go through those things.