Type 2 diabetes can be reversed.

This is the message a group of Taupō health professionals are determined to publicise on World Diabetes Day, next Thursday.

Reverse Type 2 Diabetes spokesperson Sarah Hancock says the group meets every Wednesday to provide information around reversing Type 2 diabetes with a ketogenic diet.

Interest from the New Zealand diabetic community is strong. Facebook page @ReverseT2DiabetesTaupo started in August 2018 and has 1800 followers. Sarah says around 800 followers are from the Taupō community and the rest are from all over the country.

