There are three secrets to a winning mayoralty campaign.

The first? A good candidate. The second? A good candidate. And the third? A good candidate.

That's according to Leith Comer, the campaign manager for newly re-elected mayor Steve Chadwick.

Speaking at Chadwick's gathering on Saturday, Comer said the result was an indication of the hard work Chadwick had put in over her previous two terms.

"It shows the confidence the community has in her leadership. We're delighted she's going to get another term."

Comer said Chadwick had done "a remarkable job".

Dave Donaldson and newly re-elected Steve Chadwick. Photo / Stephen Parker

"Campaigns help but candidates are key to success. You can't fool citizens. If you want to stand and win you have got to be out there doing things and the people have to recognise you for that."

Chadwick told the Rotorua Daily Post she was relieved by the result.

"I always take elections seriously, and we worked really hard on this campaign. I knew there was a call for young people to get on and also a group that made their voices very clear about not liking where we're going," she said.

"So we take it seriously. We had a great campaign team who are supportive of carrying on. Today was affirming."

Speaking to a group of between 40 and 50 supporters at her home on Saturday, Chadwick thanked those who had been supportive of the journey.

"My family said 'have a break and go get a life' and I said 'this is my life'.

Steve Chadwick celebrates her win. Photo / Stephen Parker

"If [my late husband] John was here today he'd be outside making mussel fritters and saying 'kia kaha'."

She congratulated the new faces on the council who were at her home, Fisher Wang and Mercia Yates.

"Wang is a young guy with integrity. When he struggled with billboards, I contacted him and said get used to politics. It's not a nice game, but it's how you handle that.

"How exciting our district has chosen someone who's 19. We're going to be the talk of New Zealand," she said.

"To Mercia well done. It's wonderful you're here for all of us to share. People wanted a positive team and that's what's so affirming. They want to keep the place going ... that's what's been delivered.

"It's a very good council and reflective of the diversity in the community."

Mayoral challenger Reynold Macpherson missed out on the top job but was elected as a councillor. In talking about his election Chadwick said it wasn't a bad thing.

"Those challengers who are elected into council are going to learn the complexities of making balanced decisions and that's not a bad thing."

Chadwick said she hoped Dave Donaldson would continue to be her deputy.

"Dave, you're always there with me. You will be my deputy and we're going to go for it because I value loyalty and that's what you're showing me here today."

In his speech, Donaldson said it had been an honour to serve with and under Chadwick.

"I look forward to the next three years.

"We've got a council that will support the vision and Rotorua way. That's the best outcome we could have hoped for."

Wang, who is just 19, said he admired Chadwick and was looking forward to working with her.

"Ever since high school Steve has been a real inspiration for me and my peers. She has a positive outlook for our future and our city.

"It's amazing the energy she brings. Even on the campaign the advice she's given me, it's worth so much. I look forward to working with her over the next three years and the experience she brings."

Comer said he was delighted Wang had been elected.

"I think Rotorua has shown a bit of maturity in the way it's voted.

"There are some surprises, but it's a good council for sticking to the vision and progress we've achieved. We're well placed to keep that forging ahead."

He said it was good to have a diversity of ethnicities and ages on the council.