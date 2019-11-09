Thirteen young people died in Kawerau between 2010 and 2012. Two of the six schools there were closed in 2012 and 2013 because of declining rolls. In 2014 Kawerau was considered the poorest town in the country - it had the lowest average income and highest share of sole parents and beneficiaries. Through it all, the Kawerau Youth Care Centre Trust offered education, parenting, anti-bullying, counselling, and employment services. It also provided a recreation space, with everything from ping-pong to pool, or a piano to play. Now, the trust's presence has come to an abrupt end. Samantha Olley reports.

READ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.