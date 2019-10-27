According to figures provided by police, the Bay of Plenty has seen an overall decrease in aggravated robberies across the region. Rotorua Daily Post reporter Katee Shanks speaks to dairy owners about the threat of serious harm to staff who often work alone and in isolation.

Knives are the weapon of choice for aggravated robbers intent on taking property belonging to dairy owners throughout the

Dairy robberies in the Bay of Plenty