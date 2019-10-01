The Boxing New Zealand National Championships get underway in Hastings tomorrow and will feature a strong contingent of Central North Island athletes.

The return of the championships to Hastings, for the first time since 1993, has attracted 157 entries from throughout New Zealand. Four days of non-stop championship boxing spread over seven sessions will take place at the Hastings Sports Centre, from October 2-5.

The Auckland Boxing Association has the largest contingent attending with 38, followed closely by the Central North Island Boxing Association with 28.

Central Rotorua Boxing Club owner Rex Jenkins has six athletes, with various levels of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boxing New Zealand 2019 National Championship Entries

Central North Island Boxing Association entries at nationals