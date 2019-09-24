COMMENT

It always amazes me how a sporting event can have such a dramatic effect on a nation.

The Rugby World Cup is under way and All Blacks fans all over New Zealand will live and breathe every moment as our team fight for their third consecutive title in Japan.

Trust me, I get it. I'm as invested in the All Blacks' success as anyone, I just find it fascinating to watch hundreds of thousands Kiwis unite behind a common interest.

Advertisement

You just have to look at the public outrage caused by a few glitches in the Spark Sport streaming service to understand what this tournament means to us.

I understand there are people who have no interest, who don't follow rugby at all and could not care less whether we win or lose. However, they'd have to be living in a cave to avoid the world cup mania completely.

I'll never forget the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when the All Blacks suffered a shock loss to France in the quarter-finals.

I was still at high school at the time and I worked weekends, baking at a cafe in the middle of a shopping mall. I had to start work before that quarter-final started so had no idea of the result, that is until people started entering the mall.

I didn't even have to talk to anyone, you could just see it. The hollow, devastated looks on the faces of shoppers, some still wearing their All Blacks jerseys in honour of their defeated heroes. I've never seen a sporting event have such a far-reaching impact. There are still people who have not forgiven referee Wayne Barnes for his part in the result.

Canon's incredible camera angle show's George Bridge's try like you've never seen it before. VIDEO/Canon/Rugby World Cup

Speaking of referees, there are few people under more intense scrutiny at the World Cup. Obviously, they have the power to impact greatly on the result of the match but I think it's important to remember they are out there trying to do their job to the best of their abilities, just like the players.

Inevitably, an entire nation will blame a referee for their team's world cup exit. The referees will make mistakes, they may be to blame, but they have to call things on the fly as they see them. It is not fair for those of us watching at home, with the benefit of slow-motion replays, to chastise them when one of the 100 calls they make in a game isn't perfect.

My memories of the 2011 Rugby World Cup, held in New Zealand, are much sweeter. I was living in Wellington and, being a poor student, could not afford to actually attend any games. We watched the final in an apartment and when the All Blacks claimed the win, and redemption, in the final against France, we headed to Courtney Place - in the middle of town.

Advertisement

I wish I could see the two scenes side by side; the shopping mall full of those mourning the loss in 2007 and the streets of Wellington packed with celebrating fans in 2011. The contrast is incredible.

This year, I am confident the All Blacks have the best team in the tournament. However, as former All Black Hika Reid told me last week , that does not necessarily mean we will win.

A lot has to go your way to win any tournament, particularly in the knockout stage, where one bad performance is all it takes to destroy your dreams. But the All Blacks know that and I have no doubt they are equipped to get the job done.