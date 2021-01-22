Vehicle and motorbike crash on Tauranga Cameron Road intersection

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Photo / George Novak

A motorbike and vehicle have crashed on a busy Tauranga intersection this afternoon, leaving one person with moderate injuries.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of 11th Ave and Cameron Rd shortly after 1.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

There were some injuries but it was too early to determine the status, she said.

The road did not appear to be blocked, the spokeswoman said, however, motorists should expect delays.

Ambulance and police were both at the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene after a call was received at 1.36pm.

One person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Tauranga Hospital, she said.