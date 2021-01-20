Cyclist injured in crash with car on Te Puke Highway

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a cyclist. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A cyclist has been injured following a crash between a car and a cyclist on Te Puke Highway this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed they received a call at 12.30pm of a crash near the intersection of Collins Lane.

The car involved in the incident did not remain on the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said there was one ambulance in attendance and the patient, who had serious injuries, was being taken to Tauranga Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed crews were also at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said there was a police car, ambulance and fire engine in attendance.

One lane of the highway is blocked and traffic is crawling, he said.

"There's a damaged road bike propped up on the armco of the bridge at the intersection of Te Puke Highway and Collins Ln. The road is still down to one lane for traffic heading west. Traffic heading east is diverted via Manoeka Rd," he said.

More to come.