REVIEW: 13: The Musical a blast from the past

Some of the cast and crew of 13. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

Oh to be 13 again, or not.

From that awkward puberty stage and how to talk to the opposite sex to battling with teenage dramas and where you fit in the school's pecking order - Tauranga Musical Theatre's first youth show of 2021 took me back to an odd time in my life.

It was 2004 - 17 years ago (yikes).

I'd just started college, was making new friends, had just got my first cellphone (a Nokia 2280) but hadn't yet discovered American social networking website Bebo or shared my first kiss.

And I was probably wearing my favourite T-shirt printed with the animated cartoon Tweety Bird for the second day in a row.

What a time.

These are the memories that came flooding back as I sat in the 17th Ave theatre watching the 25-strong cast tell the coming-of-age tale of 13: The Musical.

Evan Goldman - played by Tauranga's Finn Elliott-Lowe - is about to turn 13 when his life is turned upside down by his parents' divorce.

Suddenly he's plucked from the fast-paced New York City life into smalltown Indiana, where he learns how to fit in.

The cast had the audience in stitches at times as they re-enacted some of the most awkward teenage memories, including how to kiss the opposite sex and who should make the first move and when.

There are the popular girls and boys, the "geeks" who just want to fit in and the typical teenage dramas that follow.

Amy van Leeuwen channelled her best mean girl act as Lucy and Hugo Corin showed off his acting skills as Brett, the "hottest guy in school".

Standout performers also included Aadit Tandon as Eddie and Jacob West as Malcolm. These two made a great comedic pair on stage and got to show off some of their best dance moves, too.

Oh to be 13 again, not. Photo / Supplied

And who are those two girls Darrah Campbell and Abbie Jacobs? What gorgeous singers!

Ashleen Fahy did a brilliant job of musical directing and with a live band on stage, it took the performance to another level.

Director Elise Rohde said Tauranga Musical Theatre is only the second theatre to present this show in New Zealand - and what a treat Tauranga audience are in for.

Rohde is a familiar face in the theatre scene and knows what she's doing when it comes to putting together a show.

Generally, she can be found behind the sound desk or musical directing but when the opportunity came to direct 13, she jumped on it.

She's been involved in the theatre's youth programme since its inception in 2009 and works with youth daily as co-director of Wright Rohde.

The 25-strong cast of Tauranga Musical Theatre's January production 13: The Musical.Photos / Supplied

"I just love the energy and the opportunity to coach the next generation of young performers," she said.

"Working with youth is always very rewarding as you get a rare opportunity to impact your experience and passion on to the next generation and seeing them love what they're doing on stage really warms my heart."

Well, it certainly warmed my heart too, seeing some of our youngest talent step under the spotlight.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of 13: The Musical. Thanks for taking me on a trip down memory lane and for giving me a few giggles along the way.

13: The Musical

Tauranga Musical Theatre, 17th Ave

January 22 - 30

Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn

Director: Elise Rohde

Assistant director: Paige Henderson

Musical director: Ashleen Fahy

Choreographer: Georgia Wilson