Rockshop Bandquest Bay of Plenty results revealed

Vintage, from Ōtūmoetai Intermediate, took first place at Bay of Plenty Rockshop Bandquest 2020. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty's talented young musicians took the stage last night in the 10th annual Rockshop Bandquest competition.

In the nationwide music competition for intermediate and primary students, it was Ōtūmoetai Intermediate's Vision who took top honours.

Their first place finish saw them claim $400 of Rockshop credit for their school.

Greerton Village School's GreVouS took second place and $200 credit while Mount Maunganui Intermediate's CLaK CLaK Bang were third, claiming $100 credit.

Bandquest works as a platform for the next generation of contemporary musicians to step on stage and perform,.

This year, the Bay of Plenty event attracted 14 bands to compete at Baycourt Theatre. This year is the biggest year yet for the programme, attracting more than 200 bands from around the country.

New Zealand Rockshop's Hamish Jackson said the benefit of young people participating in the programme went far beyond performance day.

"It is awesome looking back at 10 years of Rockshop Bandquest and being able to see the lasting impact this programme has made on the music community," he said.

"This programme offers a space for young musicians to develop musical and creative ability, along with the team work, communication and leadership skills that are needed to perform together as a band on stage."

Nationally this year, more than 200 bands have entered Rockshop Bandquest, performing in events run from November 6 to 16, with three events in Auckland, one in Hamilton, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Palmerston North, Nelson, three events in Christchurch, one in Dunedin, and an online region for student bands based outside of a location holding an event.

Following the regional events there will be an online national final with results announced on December 4.

Bay of Plenty results:

First place winning $400 credit with The Rockshop for their school: Vintage, Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.

Second place winning $200 credit with The Rockshop for their school: GreVouS, Greerton Village School.

Third place winning $100 credit with The Rockshop for their school: CLaK CLaK Bang, Mount Maunganui Intermediate.

Best original song winning $100 cash for their school: Slept In, Bethlehem College.

Best Vocalist: Nikau from "Making Time", Rotorua Intermediate School.

Best Vocalist: Bonnie from The Dynamics, Mt Maunganui Intermediate.

Musicianship award: Cliche, Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.

Rockstar Styles award: Toby from Aroha Te Wairua, Kaitao Intermediate School.

'Killer' guitarist award: Suliasi from GreVouS, Greerton Village School.

Rock-solid bassist award: Lucy from 5G, Bethlehem College.

Rocking drummer award: Tyler from Eclipse, Pāpāmoa College Intermediate.

Best Keyboard Player: Dane from Turbulence, Pillans Point School.