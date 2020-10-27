Tauranga's One Love music festival crowned people's favourite event of the year, others win big

One Love Festival at Tauranga Domain. Photo / File

Tauranga's One Love music festival has been crowned New Zealand's favourite event at the annual New Zealand Events Association Event Awards.

The festival joined two other top Bay of Plenty events in winning big at the award ceremony tonight.

Hockey being played at Anchor AIMS Games in 2019. Photo / File

Tauranga's AIMS Games nabbed wins in both the Best Regional or National Event category and the Best Sports Event category, while Rotorua's Dancing for Hospice took away the title of the Best Not-for-Profit or Cause-related Event.

Crowd at Rotorua's Dancing for Hospice. Photo / File

The global events industry had faced "unprecedented challenges" this year but they were all ready for a "strong comeback" after the tough lockdown months, NZ Events Association (NZEA) general manager Ségolène de Fontenay said.

"While the outlook is uncertain owing to the unfolding global situation, the sector is ready for its recovery phase which in turn will help drive much needed domestic tourism.

"New Zealanders love their events, and that's been clear in the quality and sheer number of entries received for the 2019 season."

Anchor AIMS Games event director Vicki Semple. Photo / File

She said it had been noted that up to one-third of domestic travel was driven by people looking to take part in events.

"That's a multi-billion dollar spend directly linked to the work of event professionals."

She said the public vote option for New Zealand's favourite event of the year that was given to Tauranga's One Love showed that the festival was a "crowd-pleaser".

Event organiser Pato Alvarez at the One Love stage setup. Photo / File

She commended the industry for navigating the "most unusual of Covid environments" and for the "resilience and professionalism".

The winners:

Individual Awards

Best Emerging Event Professional 2019 (Sponsored by NZICC): Briar Jones

Best Established Event Professional 2019 (Sponsored by NZICC): Carla Steed

Best Event Sponsorship Professional 2019 (Sponsored by ATEED): Monique Gibson

Excellence Awards

Category: Best Arts or Cultural Event (Sponsored by Fresh Info)

Winner: Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019

Entered by: Te Matatini Society Incorporated

Category: Best Corporate Event

Winner: Building Nations 2019

Entered by: Infrastructure New Zealand

Category: Best Not-for-Profit or Cause-related Event

Winner: Harcourts Dancing for Hospice

Entered by: Rotorua Community Hospice

Category: Best Sports Event (Sponsored by Fresh Info)

Winner: Anchor AIMS Games

Entered by: AIMS Games Trust & Tauranga City Council

Category: Best International Event (Sponsored by Eventfinda)

Winner: 2019 HSBC New Zealand Sevens

Entered by New Zealand Rugby & 37 South Events

Category: Best Regional or National Event (Sponsored by Eventfinda)

Winner: Anchor AIMS Games

Entered by AIMS Games Trust & Tauranga City Council

Category: Best Local Government Event (Sponsored by Eventfinda)

Winner: Highlight: Carnival of Lights

Entered by Hutt City Council

Category: Best Community Event (Sponsored by Sidekicker)

Winner: TEDxChristchurch 2019

Entered by Missing Link Consultants

Category: Best Event Sponsorship

Winner: ASB Auckland Marathon

Entered by ASB

Category: Best Music or Entertainment Event (Sponsored by ATEED)

Winner: Second Unit – What Will You Do in the Shadows

Entered by Tāwhiri

Support Awards

Category: Best Design & Build

Winner: The Sephora Beauty Bus

Entered by DARKHORSE

Category: Best Event Marketing

Winner: Paintvine Paint and Wine Events

Entered by Paintvine

Category: Best Food Experience (Sponsored by ATEED)

Winner: TEDxChristchurch

Entered by Missing Link Consultants & Vbase

Category: Best Supplier (Sponsored by NZICC)

Winner: Sidekicker for The All Blacks Game at Westpac Stadium (July 2019)

Entered by Sidekicker

Category: Best Venue (Sponsored by Sidekicker)

Winner: Wellington Regional Stadium Trust for Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019 and Eminem Rapture 2019

Entered by: Wellington Regional Stadium Trust

New Zealand's Favourite Event (Sponsored by Fresh Info) by public vote

Winner: One Love 2019

Entered by: Pato Entertainment