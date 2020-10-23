Labour weekend traffic hits Tauranga highways

Heavy traffic on a New Zealand road. Photo / File

By RNZ and NZME

Traffic jams are clogging up roads in and our of Tauranga as Labour weekend begins.

NZ Police and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warned of expected delays earlier today.

A staff member at the Te Puna Four Square, on State Highway 2, said customers were reporting traffic backed up through to Whakamārama and Ōmokoroa.

She said she hadn't seen the highway that busy since the start of the year.

There have also been reports of significant congestion on SH29 in the Kaimai Range.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC EXPECTED: Allow extra time if you are heading away today (Fri 23 Oct) as DELAYS are expected eastbound on #SH2 at Maramarua from 3PM - 8PM as holidaymakers head away for the long weekend. Plan ahead #LabourWeekendTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/rVFIb56uPn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 23, 2020

"I haven't heard any sirens ... It just started to build up about 3.30pm."

Police are urging motorists to be patient on the busy roads this Labour weekend.

Inspector Peter McKennie said keeping speed down was fundamental to safety and many more New Zealanders will be on the road because they have not been able to holiday overseas this winter.

He said it was also the first long weekend of spring and, for many, the first weekend since alert level 2 or 3.

"There'll be lots of people on the roads. We want everyone to ease off on the accelerator, make sure you've got your seatbelts on and get through your journey safely. It's important just to be safe on the roads and to stay alert for your whole journey this weekend."

McKennie said motorists - particularly motorcyclists - should also make sure their vehicle is in a safe condition before heading out.

"We've seen an increase in motorcyclists coming to grief on the roads recently. A lot of seasonal motorcyclists get out their bikes during the finer weather. It's very important for them to check their bikes, make sure they're safe."

Police want you and your loved ones to get to your destination safely this Labour weekend. Police want you and your loved ones to get to your destination safely this Labour weekend. The following video is about the late 17 year old Ruby-Jean and her family. On a fateful day, whilst Ruby-Jean was driving home, she was distracted. While the cause of her distraction is not known, the ultimate cost is her life. Whether you’re reaching to change the music, pick up your phone, or daydream out the window, your attention is needed on the road. You need to focus. Focusing will get you home to your loved ones. Thank you to Ruby-Jean’s friends and family for allowing us to tell her story. She was an incredibly loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, stepdaughter, stepsister and friend. ❤️ This video was originally posted in September 2019. Posted by Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police on Thursday, October 22, 2020

McKennie said tyre pressure was often overlooked but can cause motorbikes to "come to grief on bends if they're not careful".

McKennie said drink- and drug-driving would continue to be a focus - with suitable Covid-19 precautions in place - at roadside stops.

"We obviously have sanitisation procedures in place to make sure the devices we use are safe and so people can say their name and address into the devices [without] infection risk."

Another crash-prevention measure was "fatigue stops", which are being used in some areas to encourage drivers to take breaks.