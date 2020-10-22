Covid 19 coronavirus: Helen Clark and Theresa Gattung to speak in Tauranga in support of Cambodia trust

Former prime minister Helen Clark will headline the Cambodia Charitable Trust's next fundraising event. Photo / File

Helen Clark and Theresa Gattung will headline the Cambodia Charitable Trust's (CCT) next fundraising event in Tauranga on November 5.

New Zealand and the World After the Pandemic event will see the duo discuss where they see New Zealand positioned compared to the rest of the world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will cover business, social and governance issues and draw on their experience and current roles.

Former prime minister Helen Clark will talk about her recent World Health

Organisation (WHO) appointment as co-chair of a panel reviewing the WHO's handling of the pandemic and the response of governments to the outbreak.

She will provide perspective on the impact Covid-19 has had in developing countries and the likely consequences in the next decade.

Successful businesswoman and former chief executive of Telecom (now Spark) Theresa Gattung was the co founder of My Food Bag with New Zealand MasterChef winner Nadia Lim and entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson.

Successful businesswoman and former CEO of Telecom (now Spark) Theresa Gattung. Photo / Supplied

She is also involved in a start-up called Tend Health, a primary health service that will offer the option of doctors' consultations via video conference, a method widely used by the primary healthcare sector during the pandemic.

Gattung also leads SheEO in New Zealand, an international initiative that helps women-led ventures get a head start in the world of business.

"It's set to be a very topical and dynamic evening," CCT founder Denise Arnold said.

"Both Helen and Theresa will provide unique insights and perspectives on the world post-pandemic. They will also discuss how we position ourselves as a country and as individuals in response to this new world."

The event will also feature a facilitated question and answer session.

Funds from the evening will go to CCT, which seeks to put an end to poverty, child trafficking and slavery in Cambodia. The charity was established 12 years ago after an article struck Arnold so deeply it changed her life forever.

"The article - about the horrific level of poverty, child sex trafficking and slavery in Cambodia - spurred a year of research into ways I could help, resulting in the establishment of CCT," she said.

"Since then we've seen some extraordinary results, with more than 40 girls who would previously have dropped out of primary school going to university, thousands of children attending school regularly, and a significant improvement in the quality of teaching and teacher training."

Tickets are available from: www.eventspronto.co.nz/afterthepandemic