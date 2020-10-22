Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

HoopNation: Tauranga comp honours NBA's Kobe Bryant, NZ's team of 5 million

3 minutes to read
Kristin Macfarlane
By:

Despite uncertainties around being able to host events HoopNation's annual Tauranga basketball competition will have a record number of players on the court.

The Labour weekend tournament, this year called The Classic, started this morning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.