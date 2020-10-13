Mount Maunganui College basketballers make history

The Mount Maunganui College Senior A girls' basketball team qualified for the secondary school national championships for the first time. Photo / Supplied

The Mount Maunganui College Senior A Girls' basketball team achieved a historic feat at the end of term 3.

The team qualified for the secondary school national championships for the first time in the school's history.

They went through their season in the Tauranga Premier grade unbeaten to secure the only guaranteed spot for a Tauranga school.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the national schools tournament was cancelled. Instead, the girls were invited to the Central Invitational Tournament in Palmerston North, along with the other top nine schools from Hamilton down to Wellington.

The team had worked hard over the disrupted season, travelling to play a number of schools and locations to find tough competition. Heading into the invitational tournament they knew they were in for a rigorous test, but also felt their thorough preparation would put them in good stead.

The girls came up against a strong Wellington East Girls' College in their first game and managed to secure a nine-point victory.

They continued through the early stages of the tournament winning four out of four games to make it into the semifinals against the favourites, Sacred Heart Girls' College of Hamilton. Yet another gutsy performance by the Mount girls saw them secure a 68-61 win and a spot in the final.

Mount Maunganui's Tia Lassey and Melika Samia made the Tournament All Star Five. Photo / Supplied

The final was streamed on Sky Sport Next and had Mount Maunganui College up against the defending national champions St Peters'. The final was a ding-dong battle, with the lead regularly changing throughout the game. By the time the final whistle blew the Mount Maunganui College Senior A team were down by five points but had proven themselves worthy competitors.

Congratulations to the staff, supporters and players who have put so much into their season and can be very proud of their achievements.

Further congratulations must go to Tia Lassey and Melika Samia who were named in the Tournament All Star Five.

With a lot of young talent coming through the team looks in a great position to continue to flourish in the coming seasons.

- Supplied content