2020 Bay of Plenty Sports Awards replaced with community celebrations

Good Sports celebrations in early 2021 will be held in Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne. Photo / File

The decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Bay of Plenty Sports Awards.

Sport Bay of Plenty has undertaken a review of this year's awards and decided to cancel them in favour of targeted community celebrations in early 2021.

The decision was prompted by the severe challenges brought about by Covid-19, including highly disrupted playing seasons across many sports.

Sport manager Nick Chambers said the review was also a chance to reflect on the hard work of those on the frontline of community sport and recreation, and the role they had played in "an exceptionally challenging year".

"This was a very difficult decision but we took a step back and recognised that, despite the many challenges of Covid19, there remained an army of hard-working individuals who have been supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of our communities by helping people get active and stay active during a really tough period.

"The focus of next year's celebrations will therefore be those good sports who have worked selflessly, tirelessly and innovatively to support and motivate active communities," Chambers said.

He said the new Good Sports celebrations in early 2021 would be held in Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne. The community-focused celebrations will be a chance to say thank you to those that have gone the extra mile and celebrate the value of physical activity for individuals and for the communities we live, work and play in.

Nominations for the Good Sports celebrations will open early next year. Further details will be available in December at sportbop.co.nz.