Waihi Police Report for 22 October 2020

Reporting crime via Facebook then complaining is not helpful to Police - Waihi Police.

Monday, October 12

A fence was cut to gain access to a tree that was cut down at a rural property at Athenree Gorge. It appears that the tree was stolen for firewood.

A tandem trailer was stolen from Dickey Flat adventure camp. The offender has cut through fencing to gain access. A silver Toyota 4WD was seen in the area at the time. The Toyota was described as having a black snorkel and stickers down the side of the vehicle body. Police are seeking information from the community.

Tuesday, October 13

Police stopped a vehicle at Johnston St and a cannabis bong was found. A search of the vehicle revealed a couple of knives stored in a suspicious manner. The driver received a formal warning.

In an altercation at BP Connect Waihi a male has allegedly punched another male in the head while he was seated in his vehicle. Both males refused to cooperate with police so they were sent on their way.

A Waihi woman with a warrant to arrest presented at Waihi Police Station. The warrant was issued for failing to appear at court on various charges. She was arrested and brought before the Court on the same day.

Wednesday, October 14

A Paeroa man was arrested on a warrant to arrest for failing to appear at court on a driving while suspended charge.

Thursday, October 15

Waihi Police dealt with repeat calls regarding a suspicious male offering to sell drugs at Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach. The male was located and spoken to. No drugs were found after a search. He is known to police and was returned to his care facility at Bombay.

A West Coast woman was arrested after she drove her vehicle into Paeroa College grounds and performed skids on the field. She caused minor damage. She received a formal warning and was transferred to Waikato Hospital for underlying issues.

A Thames man was arrested after he went to the Thames Ministry of Social Development office. He was on bail conditions not to make contact with certain persons and not to go within 20 metres of the premises.

Saturday, October 17

A Waihi woman was summonsed to court for driving while suspended at Whiritoa.

Crime Prevention Advice

Police have received some good calls from members of the community recently reporting suspicious behaviour and offending. The police reporting system works great when it's used correctly which allows police to deploy officers when and where they're needed.

However the system doesn't work well when people choose to report issues on social media platforms like Facebook then express anger and frustration that police aren't doing anything about it. If you need police or want to make a report you must contact us through the proper channels so that cases can be recorded correctly and prioritised. See below.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.