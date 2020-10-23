Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

$100m project: New Pāpāmoa business park and residential development

5 minutes to read

Pāpāmoa Junction is set on 6ha at Parton Rd. Pictured at left is the development today and at right is an impression of what it could look like. Images / Supplied

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

A $100 million-plus business park which also includes a high-density residential housing precinct will add another dimension to Pāpāmoa as its population continues to surge.

Companies that were ''starved'' for land have been eyeing up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.