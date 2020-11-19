The Pop Stars musical features some of the best hits of the 90s era with a boy band versus girl band plot. Photo / Third Party Media

REVIEW

Popstars The 90s Musical

Tauranga Musical Theatre, 17th Ave

November 20 - December 5

Written by Neil Gooding & Nicholas Christo

Arrangement by David Spicer Productions

Director: Laura Mansell

Musicial director: Calista Nelmes

Choreographer: Zoe Hunter

Production manager: Cameron Buchanan

Decades are often defined by music and artists who stamp their own mark on history with memorable tunes which have the power to evoke emotions and sit in our minds - long after the melodies end.

The 90s is no exception and last night the Tauranga Musical Theatre paid tribute to an era with a show that transported the audience down memory lane.

Popstars cleverly combined an array of top, toe-tapping, leg-jiggling hits with a backstory rich in a young high school romance gone sour, revenge and a talent quest which pits friends against foe.

The passionate cast of 21 took to the stage with vigour singing some big renditions enhanced by an array of dance moves that were all the rave at the time.

The plot centres around Mark, played by Harley Lindley who is in love with girlfriend mean girl Shannon, played by Bianca Pearce and all hell breaks loose when she spectacularly dumps him to chase fame and fortune.

The legendary music producer Simon Austin (played by Jeremy Sparrow) is judging the Next Generation Talent Show and with a record deal up for grabs nothing is going to stand in their way.

Mark's grunge boy band turns pop and Shannon determined to get the prize and steal all the glory forms her own quartet.

Meanwhile, amongst all the chaos another romancing is blooming but will it survive the turmoil and who is the shy, nerdy student with the voice that will blow your socks off?

The show features 90s songs such as Everybody by the Backstreet Boys. Photo / Third Party Media

Talking about music Mark and his crew Patrick (Jonty Climo), Vinnie (Peter Colonna) and Shane (Luke Oxford) do justice to some bangers including Larger than Life , Everybody and I'm too Sexy.

Not to be outdone Shannon and her ladies Steffi (Deanna Thorne), Tina (Millie Rowe) and Charlie (Sophie Turner) nail All Star and Stop.

Also, keep a watchful eye out for Ella (Paras Spiropoulos) who belts out Can't fight the Moonlight and Believe - crowd-pleasers on the night.

I enjoyed the show and it is inspiring to see local performers hone their craft and singing talents.

If you can I encourage you to support these actors and go and see Popstars, who knows it may be you dancing on your table.