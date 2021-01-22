Delays on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga

FILE

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists travelling between Katikati and Tauranga to expect delays.

At present, drivers are experiencing delays of about one hour due to road resurfacing works that took place between Gill Ln and Snodgrass Rd overnight.

Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell says warmer spring and summer months were the best time for resurfacing as daylight hours were longer and the warm temperatures and dry air helped the new seal stick to the road surface.

"Works have been carried out overnight to minimise disruption to motorists, however temporary speed restrictions are required during the day to ensure the safety of road users and prevent damage to vehicles, and this is resulting in delays.

"We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone's journeys more enjoyable."

Campbell encouraged motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and consider delaying unnecessary travel, where possible.

"Check Google Maps or visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.govt.nz) for up to date information on road works, travel times and delays."

These resurfacing works at various locations between Athenree Gorge and Te Puna are expected to be complete by February 5, weather dependent.

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience."