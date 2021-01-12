Delays expected for State Highway 2 resurfacing works at Takitimu Dr and Athenree-Te Puna

Surfacing works will take place on State Highway 2 Takitimu Drive, underneath the Waihi Road overbridge overnight tomorrow. Photo / File

Motorists could be in for delays at night as road surfacing works take place in the city and further afield.

Resurfacing works on State Highway 2 between Athenree Gorge and Te Puna are set to start tonight and continue over the next two weeks, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

The road will operate under stop and go with a 30km/h temporary speed limit.

The speed limit will be in place for the next couple of days to allow vehicles to travel over the seal and help to bed in the chip and reduce the risk of chip damaging windscreens.

Following this, the site will be swept, excess chip removed and the temporary speed limit will remain until line marking has been reinstated.

These works are expected to be completed by January 26.

Meanwhile, surfacing works will take place on State Highway 2 Takitimu Drive, underneath the Waihi Road overbridge overnight tomorrow.

Minor delays are expected and motorists are advised to take care.

Lane closures and 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place from 7pm with the road open from 6am Thursday under normal operating conditions.