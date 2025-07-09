Advertisement
Waikato drug operation: Cocaine, cash, gun seized by police

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody and charges were being considered for another person found at a Cambridge address.

A pump action shotgun, cash and more than half a kilogram of cocaine were seized in a police operation targeting drug suppliers in Matamata-Piako.

The gun and the half-kilo and five 1-ounce (28g) bags of cocaine were found at a Matamata address, police said. A further 3 ounces of cocaine

