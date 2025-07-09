A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody and charges were being considered for another person found at a Cambridge address.

A pump action shotgun, cash and more than half a kilogram of cocaine were seized in a police operation targeting drug suppliers in Matamata-Piako.

The gun and the half-kilo and five 1-ounce (28g) bags of cocaine were found at a Matamata address, police said. A further 3 ounces of cocaine and $20,000 were seized from a Cambridge address on Wednesday morning.

“The two warrants executed today are the result of an investigation into the supply of drugs in the area,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Norman.

“Police will remain focused on targeting gang members involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, aiming to remove these harmful drugs from our communities.