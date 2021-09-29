Truck and ute crash on State Highway 2, Ōmokoroa

FILE

Commuters should expect delays on State Highway 2, near Ōmokoroa, after a truck and ute crashed this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of SH2 and Ōmokoroa Rd, was reported about 7.30am.

It was a nose-to-tail crash and there were no significant injuries, she said.

"It appears one of the vehicles was pretty badly damaged."

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the crash.

Two patients with minor injuries were treated on the scene, she said.