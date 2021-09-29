Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Truck and ute crash on State Highway 2, Ōmokoroa

Quick Read
FILE

FILE

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Commuters should expect delays on State Highway 2, near Ōmokoroa, after a truck and ute crashed this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of SH2 and Ōmokoroa Rd, was reported about 7.30am.

It was a nose-to-tail crash and there were no significant injuries, she said.

"It appears one of the vehicles was pretty badly damaged."

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the crash.

Two patients with minor injuries were treated on the scene, she said.