Police said indications were two people have suffered moderate to serious injuries. Photo / File

A Mount Maunganui was road closed this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tweed St at the intersection with Aberdeen St about 8:48am.

The road has since reopened.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene. St John staff treated two people for minor injuries and took them to Tauranga Hospital.