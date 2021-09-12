Serious injuries in three-car cash on Takitimu Drive

Emergency services were called to a three-car crash about 8.15am. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to a three-car crash about 8.15am. Photo / File

Two people a injured, one seriously, after a crash on Takitimu Drive.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a three-car crash near the Chapel St on-ramp about 8.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit went to the scene, she said .

Fire and Emergency NZ were also notified as initial reports said one person was trapped.

The road is still open but motorists are asked to follow direction of staff at the scene.

Meanwhile a two-car crash has caused disruption on Fraser St this morning.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries and the road was cleared by 9.30am.