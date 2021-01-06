Thousands expected to soak up the vibes at Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Fest

Band HALO looks forward to returning to the "avocado capital" for the iconic Avocado Food and Wine Festival.

Get ready for the biggest event of the year in New Zealand's "avocado capital" — Katikati.

The Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival organisers are gearing up for a huge day on Saturday at the Uretara Domain and are thrilled with the way tickets have been selling.

"With the fantastic line-up of entertainers, HALO, James Ray, and Toner & Franks it's going to be a fantastic day out," says festival committee member Jacqui Knight.

James Ray, country rock singer and multi-award winning entertainer.

"We welcome everyone to enjoy the day, sample the food and a little drink, and soak up the atmosphere of this iconic small-town event."

Celebrity chef Shane Yardley will be cooking up a storm with demonstrations and there's an amazing selection of wineries and food vendors providing wine, beer, soft drinks, coffee and all sorts of delicious meals and snacks.

A free Kidszone with keep the younger ones entertained.

The winners of the Seeka Smashed Avocado competition will be announced on the main stage at 2.45pm.

To ensure that everyone has the best time possible, some changes have been made this year to streamline the crowd flow into the Uretara Domain.

At Major St its pedestrian entry only and ticket sales will be at the A&P Show Society's red building. There is a drop-off area by the church in Mulgan St with mobility and corporate parking in the showgrounds.

With limited parking around the venue, locals are encouraged to walk, bike, or car-pool with friends. Kate's Kabs has a shuttle service from the venue on a regular basis, call 022 045 0525 to book in.

To make it easier, bring cash but there will be Eftpos for cash out on site. No dogs, no gazebos but sun umbrellas are okay.

■ Tickets sales at the gate $30, Under 18 years free.