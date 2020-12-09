All you need to know about Western Bay of Plenty council services over the holidays

Western Bay of Plenty District Council offices on Barkes Corner, Tauranga. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty residents and holidaymakers are encouraged to be summer-savvy and plan ahead with key council services over the Christmas break.

The council will close all its offices and libraries from 12pm December 24 and open again from 8am January 5.

If anyone has enquiries you can still call 0800 WBOPDC (0800 926 732) at any time as our phones are staffed 24/7. Alternatively, email customer.service@westernbay.govt.nz.

For all information on summer services available including library hours, kerbside rubbish, recycling and greenwaste drop-off check out the council's dedicated summer information page on its website.



There will be no kerbside rubbish collections on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

These days both fall on the normal kerbside collection for the Katikati and Aongatete area. If anyone lives in these areas, please put your rubbish bin or green bag out on the alternative Saturdays (December 26 and January 2). All other collection days around the district remain as normal.

If you miss the kerbside rubbish collection over this period, approved Environmental Green Bins rubbish bags will be accepted at the council's Athenree Recycling Centre (Waihi Beach).

The web page also includes information on the council's freedom camping spots and regulations, dog control and alcohol bans.

People are reminded there are year-round 24/7 alcohol bans in Waihi Beach, Katikati and Te Puke.

If anyone is lighting fires in the district over summer please check out the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) website before you light at www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for a fire permit. On this site you can also check if a fire permit is needed and you can check the fire season status for your area.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council wishes everyone a safe and happy Christmas and summer break with whānau and friends.