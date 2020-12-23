Katikati Police welcome five new officers

Women joining the Katikati ranks from left, Senior Constable Tawhai Schuster and Constable Karaina Hetutu.

Five new police officers have been allocated to Katikati, swelling the ranks to nine.

Senior Constable James Muir and Constable Karaina Hetutu started in November and Senior Constables Tawhai Schuster, Toby Barrow and Constable Ryan Groenwald took up their positions this month.

Katikati's OIC Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh says the extra staff were part of a Western Bay of Plenty police district resourcing review, and recognise that the area is growing.

Hindmarsh says this will increase general duties constables to six, which is two per shift rather than the sole constable per shift they now have.

Muir is Katikati's new community constable and will work mainly day shifts. He has come from the Tauranga Station and has 23 years of service with the police, 16 years as a dog handler.

New police officers Constable Ryan Groenwald and Senior Constable James Muir.

Schuster comes from Tauranga South where she was a youth aid officer, the same role she has in Katikati, working day shifts.

Her policing career began in 2003 - starting duties in Huntly for three years, two years at Waihi, 11 years at Te Puke, then two years in Greerton. She is very familiar with small rural towns.

Hetutu has 10 years of service and is joining Katikati from the Tauranga South Tactical Crime Unit. Born in Taumarunui, she started at the station there, then at stations in Marton for two years, Opotiki for seven months, and Tauranga for 21 months.

Barrow has around 15 years of service and has come from Opotiki.

Groenwald comes from Tauranga South where he was on the frontline. He has been a police officer for around three years.

Senior Constable Toby Barrow.

Katikati's policing boundaries have also increased, hence the need for more staff. Previously its area started at Bridgman Lane to the north and ended just south of Esdaile Rd, in the south.

The new boundary will incorporate Omokoroa, Minden, Whakamarama and Te Puna to the Wairoa Bridge. Hindmarsh said this is a significantly larger catchment.

"We will be committed to providing the best service that we can to all areas."

"This means that general jobs and inquiries are likely to be attended by Katikati staff in the new areas. Any emergencies will be attended by either Katikati or Tauranga staff. It will depend on who can respond the quickest from either area."