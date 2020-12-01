Western Bay $1m mountain bike and horse riding reserve closer to reality

What Lund Rd Reserve could look like as Waitekohekohe Reserve, complete with equestrian and mountain biking trails. Image / WBOPDC

A concept plan for a million-dollar mountain biking and horseriding reserve in the Western Bay of Plenty is one step closer to reality.

The plan to transform the existing 89ha Lund Rd Reserve, near Katikati, into a more recreationally-friendly area was unanimously accepted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council yesterday.

The proposal to change the reserve's name to Waitekohekohe Reserve was also accepted. The name has been gifted to the council by Ngai Tamawhariua and the formal name change will now be made through the council's Reserve Management Plan. Waitekohekohe translates to rive by the kohekohe tree.

Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge said she felt the decision was "really quite significant".

"Here we are providing for equestrians. We've had a lot of calls from horse riders. I think it's great."

The reserve is located about 3.5km off State Highway 2 between Lund Rd and Thompsons Track. It is primarily a pine forest at the moment but includes the Waitekohe Stream with native vegetation and trees. Part of it is classified as a significant ecological area.

The concept plan is expected to include a mountain bike park, horse trails, pedestrian links to other walkway connections, and long-term conservation values.

In a report to the council, senior recreation planner Katy McGinity said when a lease ended in 2014 the council considered disposal of the land. However, following community feedback, the council decided to retain the land for future opportunities such as walkways and cycleways and trails.

In 2017, the council decided that the pine forest would be retained with the proviso that commercial forestry would continue.

Funding for the concept plan is expected to be discussed as part of the 2021/2031 Long Term Plan process.

However, indicative costs indicate the development of the reserve could cost just over $1 million. This covered a 10-year period of creating trails, upgrading tracks, removing trees, building bridges and culverts and creating carparks.

After the meeting mayor Garry Webber said there had been a lot of work over the years to reach this point, particularly from members of the Katikati community.

"It has taken a long time to get everybody alongside and to go through public consultation but it's had plenty of good support all the way through."

Webber said the land was owned by the council and to try to create a facility such as this was the logical thing to do.

"It's a similar version of TECT Park but a little bit closer to Waihi Beach, Katikati and Athenree communities."

The decision is expected to be ratified by the council at its next meeting on December 17.