Residents invited to Ōmokoroa peninsula infrastructure projects meeting

Significant Ōmokoroa peninsula infrastructure projects planned over next two years. Photo / File

Ōmokoroa residents are urged to attend an information evening to learn more about infrastructure projects taking place across the peninsula over the next two years.

The event, hosted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, will be held at the Settlers' Hall on December 2 from 7pm to 9pm.

It is estimated that by 2060, Ōmokoroa peninsula will be fully developed and become home to 12,000 residents.

To cater for this growth the council is undertaking a series of infrastructure projects -roading, reserves, cycleways, stormwater, building and planning - between now and 2022.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said the projects would be "transformational" for the Ōmokoroa area, future-proofing the town into something all residents could be proud of.



"We want all current and future residents of Ōmokoroa to be able to benefit from a fantastic quality of life and be able to enjoy a wide variety of facilities, right on their doorstep," he said.

Webber said the information evening would see the council provide a "high-level overview" of the various projects, and attendees would be able to ask questions about the specific projects under four key categories – roading, recreation, planning and community.

"The projects are the result of sound planning work and reflect the spatial planning that will support all land use development in Ōmokoroa in the future."

The projects have the potential to create around 150 new jobs for the region, he said.

Webber said the first set of projects included the upgrading of 1.3km of Omokoroa Rd from Western Avenue to Tralee St and urbanisation of Prole Rd.

It also included replacing the existing playground on the Domain foreshore with a new destination playground, he said.

More than 15 council-initiated projects are planned for the area, along with private development, which includes collaboration with Tangata Whenua, Pirirakau hapū, the Ministry of Education and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The projects are estimated to cost $50 million, of which $14m will be co-funded by the Government under its Shovel Ready Infrastructure Programme.

Webber said in this case with large-scale infrastructure development, there would be some level of disruption in the community during the various construction phases.

"These will be carefully managed to keep impacts to a minimum and we apologise in advance for the disruption. However, it's critical that we act now to be able to appropriately cater for the expected growth in Ōmokoroa long-term."