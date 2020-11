FILE

Two people were injured after a three-car crash in Whakamarama this morning.

A police media spokesman said they were notified of the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Omokoroa Rd, about 9.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

UPDATE 10:30AM

This crash scene now cleared. Allow extra time for delays in the area to slowly ease: https://t.co/cPzv5tZ7xG ^TPhttps://t.co/d2f7Zy7CvL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 23, 2020

The road remained open but NZ Transport Agency said there were delays in the area.