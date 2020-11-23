Website of the Year

Fatal Whakatāne house fire: Neighbour smashes way in to attempt rescue

Brownie Hitaua died when this house caught fire on November 14. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia journalist

Matt Bateson threw a wheelie bin through the windows of a burning house and jumped inside searching through pitch-black bedrooms filled with smoke looking for survivors.

But despite his efforts, he wasn't able to save

