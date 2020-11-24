Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Tauranga will stagnate

3 minutes to read

A reader says Tauranga will stagnate as a city if we can't address our small-town thinking. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Re Tauranga council problems. We moved from Wellington to Tauranga nearly nine years ago.

The weather in Wellington finally defeated our desire to remain there, and the move to Tauranga has improved our health and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.