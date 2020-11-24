Letters to the editor: Tauranga will stagnate

A reader says Tauranga will stagnate as a city if we can't address our small-town thinking. Photo / File

Re Tauranga council problems. We moved from Wellington to Tauranga nearly nine years ago.

The weather in Wellington finally defeated our desire to remain there, and the move to Tauranga has improved our health and the productivity of our (newish) garden.

But there is in my view seemingly a small-town flavour as to how we progress as a city and a lack of desire to advance this city as a bi-cultural, environmentally aware place to live that doesn't just exist for sea, surf, and sun.

By ignoring a shared humanity, and the need to radically address urgent problems, for example, the disposal of waste, and why on earth can't we have a museum?

This city will stagnate and truly will become an unattractive blot on the landscape.

A pity, because we so enjoyed the Tauranga Symphonia Orchestra's concert on Sunday afternoon.

Sally Quaddel

Tauranga

Byelection after byelection

With the possibility that an existing councillor might stand and then might win the upcoming mayoral byelection (News, November 24) this would result in yet another byelection with all of the associated financial costs.

In my opinion, it's time for the Government to appoint a statutory commissioner.

I actually dislike the thought of the appointment of a commissioner because I suspect that high rates rises would become the norm and also democracy would be taken away from the electorate but there appear to be few other options.

Let's do this and keep moving as the Labour slogans tell us as.

The sooner it begins, the sooner it will be over.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Freedom of choice

In response to Tom Seddon (Letters, November 21), there is a reason we have single-sex schools as well as co-educational schools in New Zealand: It gives people freedom of choice.

People can choose which system works well for their child and what works for one child in a family, may not work for another.

I have worked for many years under both systems and each has a place along with schools that are based on a religious affiliation.

We are very lucky in Tauranga that we already have such a wide choice of options with each school offering a great education regardless of its structure.

People need to be allowed to make their own decision regarding the best educational option for their family.

Jane Baker

Bethlehem

