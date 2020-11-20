Letters to the editor: Time to do away with single-sex schools

A reader suggests it is time to get rid of schools that segregate based on gender. Photo / File

Re the column by Bryan Gould (Opinion, November 17).

Gould should be very proud of his grandson who has done very well at Tauranga Boys' College.

Gould is effusive of the excellence of the school.

However, he makes no mention of the fact that it is a segregated school - segregated by gender.

A young student wanting to enrol at that school on enrolment day would be turned away purely and only because that student is a girl.

It's about time single-sex schools were done away with. Tauranga Boys' College would still be an excellent school if you took away the Boys'/Girls' College, could very easily have a name change to say, Pukehinahina High School.

Both schools would still be open to all pupils.

For some towns in New Zealand, the only secondary options are either the boys' or girls' school.

It is time to change this.

Tom Seddon

Tauranga

Alien landing site?

We reside above the council's latest water repair job in Waikite Rd.

An astute family member is questioning why the repair work involves placing traffic cones all over the upper surface of the giant water tank involved.

Clearly the risk from uncontrolled road traffic is minimal.

The only thing I can think of is that this is now being used as a landing site for UFOs.

Perhaps the aliens are using it as an airport to pick up unwanted councillors.

Maurice Mckeown

Welcome Bay

Tides are changing

Re Māori wards ... the tides are changing.

In recent surveys about te reo Māori being taught in schools from AUT, people for it were mostly educated, and/or exposed to the Māori culture and people.

Those who did not had little exposure to the culture and people.

The recent 2020 policy in the education sector now promotes te reo and Māori culture in the recruitment of teachers and curriculum further enabling positive exposure for all to experience the richness that diversity brings.



Colonial, monocultural attitudes have prevented this for so long, resulting in the status quo of division, further preventing growth for individuals, groups and positive community outcomes.

The Human Rights Commission is accepting submissions of viewpoints to reduce discrimination and is an independent Crown entity working with police to hold the Government to account in promoting harmonious relationships and communities.

Send your submission to it and complain to it if you experience discrimination from government officials or organisations.

Vote for councillors who respect partnership, diversity, democracy and the richness and value of different cultural views that enhances decision making and community outcomes.

Inaction is the perpetuation of being less equal in society, unequal access and outcomes and opportunity which has no benefit to anyone and the future of our children.

Kalleisha Wade

Mount Maunganui

Good blokes

Re the column on White Island (Opinion, November 18).

They might have followed their own golden rule but everyone knows there is no rule that covers every situation.

You have to be prepared to bend the rules, especially when there are people on the ground calling for expertise help to come.

The helicopter pilots who dropped everything to fly out to Whakaari/White Island and save these injured people are true Kiwi good blokes and we all should be proud of them. (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield

