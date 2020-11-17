Letters to the editor: Prisoners could be answer to labour shortage

With proper planning and supervision, using low-risk prisoners could be a win-win option to fix the shortage of produce-harvesting labour, a reader writes. Photo / File

We are being repeatedly reminded by various industries that we are facing a drastic shortage of labour, particularly for fruit and vegetable picking.

This is particularly relevant to the Bay of Plenty areas.

The only solution so far proposed by affected parties is that our Covid restrictions should be eased, or even waived, to permit casual overseas labour to fill the gap, which previously has been the answer. Other than the "Covid" solution there has been a complete and disgraceful dearth of ideas.

So, let us give some serious consideration to a solution to ease the shortage.

Our current prison population across the country is more than 9000, and more than 60 per cent of inmates are under the age of 40 and some 55 per cent are of minimum or low classification.

This potential labour pool, with proper planning and supervision, could be a win-win option to fix the labour shortage. I believe many of the inmates in the categories mentioned would welcome the chance to make a fresh start to their lives in a real way.

Any prisoners engaged must volunteer for the work (not be compelled) and be paid the proper going rate for the job.

Such a scheme requires a strong positive attitude from employers, prison staff and politicians to get serious about sorting out the details. The scheme can work: Covid-19 requires innovative ideas and we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. (Abridged)

Phil Hickling

Bay of Plenty

Wet wiper laziness

The solution to the problem of wet wipes blocking our pipes is quite simple - take them off the market.

If they couldn't be purchased that would require the use of a flannel and soap to do the jobs that wet wipes are used for, and of course that would require the effort of washing the flannel and that appears to be too hard for the users of wet wipes.

Gwyneth Jones

Greerton

Houses are commodities

Jim Adams says in his letter of November 17, " ... if you own a house then live in it or sell it." What do the tenants do for accommodation then when the house is sold?

Treating houses as commodities is not the single cause of the housing shortage - there are several factors.

Houses are commodities. The shortage is due to the cost of building.

Consents and building materials are the expensive items.

Steve Raymond

Omokoroa

