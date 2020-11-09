Letters to the editor: US election result - good education is the best example

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo / Getty Images

As the free world sighs with relief with the election of Joe Biden as the new US President, we in New Zealand will welcome the new president.

His great strength is to have a deputy who is not only female but of a different cultural background. Her great strength is she is experienced and incredibly well educated, which is the best example for every woman in the free world.

In fact, for any country, education is such a strong foundation for any individual. We in New Zealand must ensure our children, male and female, develop a respect and strong commitment to education so that all doors are open to them, regardless of their background or ethnicity, as they prepare for adult life.

The US has endorsed democracy by more people than ever before voting. We in New Zealand need to grow our democracy based on equality and justice, not separatism for which there is no healthy future for any nation, and certainly not us in NZ.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Mixture works well

Re the election results and socialism.

The definition of socialism is that the state owns everything and uses the benefits from the state for the betterment of its people.

In New Zealand, we have a mixture of capitalism and socialism, which I think works well.

I am sure people condemning a socialist-leaning government would not want to pay for hospital treatment or the education of their families or the myriad of other benefits we enjoy in our country of New Zealand/Aotearoa.

Margaret Rowland

Pyes Pa

