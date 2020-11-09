Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Food bank reveals what is needed

An example of a standard food parcel for a family of four. Photo / Supplied

There's nothing quite like a packet of chips and a reduced cream dip to tide you over between Christmas lunch and dinner.

And thanks to the Tauranga Community Foodbank, hundreds of people will get to enjoy that and other treats this Christmas.

The Bay of Plenty Times, in partnership with Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage Tauriko, launched its annual, six-week Christmas Appeal for the food bank on Saturday.

Food bank manager Nicki Goodwin said some businesses had already been in touch about organising workplace collections.

While parcels can include everything from fresh or canned vegetables to muesli bars or soap, there are a few items which are always in demand.

Items the food bank runs low on and generally always needs includes tinned soup and fish and tinned fruit and vegetables, long-life milk, baking supplies, cereal, soap and large size nappies. Christmas treats are also welcome.

Goodwin said those items generally fell outside the food bank's budget.

"These are things we like to have but it's out of our budget. We rely on donations.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / George Novak

"We love getting Christmas or special items. We can't buy them but love to give them.

"We like every parcel to have what's useful for people to make good balanced, nutritious meals."

Goodwin said the most commonly asked for "extras" were baking goods or, at Christmas, sweets items and savoury items like chips and dip.

Those extras are distributed as a treat at Christmas time or to those undertaking financial mentoring or working to change their situation.

Inquiries to the food bank and budget advisory have already picked up this year. Last November, it distributed 629 parcels. Between December 1 and 24, it distributed 591 parcels.

This year the food bank will welcome donations of pantry staples and other goodies as well as cash so it can buy what is needed.

It is also looking for cardboard boxes and paper bags to package food parcels. Ideally flattened but all will be accepted.

What's in a parcel?

The food bank makes and distributes different kinds of food parcels.

A standard food parcel

Should provide enough food for four days. To supplement a grocery budget or tide someone over until payday.

Contains: Onions, potatoes, chickpeas, baked beans, spaghetti, canned tomatoes, sweet corn, tinned fish, tinned and fresh fruit, soup, sugar, cereal, rice, pasta, margarine, peanut butter, jam, eggs, bread, UHT Milk, sausages, chicken, mince, frozen or fresh vegetables, toilet paper, soap. And if donated: Treats, muesli bars, biscuits and crackers. Possibly baking supplies, pet food, tea, coffee, milo, personal/sanitary items.

Top Up Food Parcel

Should provide enough food for a week. Similar contents to above.

Pantry Supplies Pack

Designed to help restock someone's pantry in the instance they have got down to nothing or are starting over again. Generally a one-off pack.

Contains: Extra sugar, flour, pasta, soy sauce, tomato paste, chicken stock, curry powder, salt, pepper, garlic, herbs, tomato sauce, baking powder, dishwashing liquid, laundry powder.