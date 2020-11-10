Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Surgery access frustrations

3 minutes to read

How does Bay of Plenty DHB fare against other DHBs in terms of criteria for waiting lists, a reader asks. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times


Thank you for publishing the article on cataract surgery in Saturday's paper.

I was angered to read that it depends where you live as to whether you have any chance of having this life-changing surgery,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.