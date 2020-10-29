Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: NZ's nuclear-free policy foolish

3 minutes to read

It was Lange's fault the US withdrew from ANZUS, says a reader. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Re Rob Rattenbury's column (Opinion, October 26) and his comment that New Zealand was booted out of the ANZUS defence pact.

The real reason was David Lange was not savvy enough to handle the relationship.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.