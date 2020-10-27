Letters to the editor: Labour's record pre-Covid was not good

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Government did not have a good record pre-Covid-19, says a reader. Photo / File

The election was clearly a win for Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19.

National never stood a chance given the enormous popularity of Jacinda Ardern, and in trying to find a leader to counter the Jacinda phenomenon, it self-destructed.

What worries me now is that personalities have become more important than policy and past performance.

Ardern played truly into this gambit by announcing she would not be prime minister if the nation did not return her to government.

So, what now?

Labour's record before the Covid-19 crisis was, in my view, not good.

Our economy was slipping backwards and it was lavishly distributing our money with dubious long-term economic benefit.

Traditionally, Labour spends as much as it can tax and borrow, with emphasis on hand-out rather than help up.

But it has already borrowed an enormous loan for Covid-19, so it now faces a huge challenge to get the economy moving and redress the downturn which Covid has given us.

The first half of the past term years would indicate to me Labour is not up to the job.

I believe a National government or a coalition of all major parties would have been better at the present time.

Vaughan Chetwynd

Tauranga

Almost bankable

The article re Greerton (News, October 22) hit the nail squarely on its head.

Greerton is the remaining suburb with lots large enough and comparably financially accessible for significant intensification, or to access traditional residential values and amenity and has a magnificent town centre.

Even in competition with the larger recent developments, this formula is almost bankable.

I expect the council's work is in recognition of this.

The village is both sides of Cameron Rd, which is still used as a trans-urban arterial.

Any roading proposals need to enhance pedestrian connections across Cameron Rd, provide an efficient alternative traffic route, preserve ease of access to the town centre for motorists and accommodate them.

On the way to this, disruption to business from improvement works also needs to be recognised. On the way to intensification, also remember the need of people for ease of access to close and safe open space and community facilities.

M Batchelor

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz