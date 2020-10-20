Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Shame on Tauranga for ignoring alternative transport

3 minutes to read

Fear of a flat tyre forced a letter writer to walk instead of bike parts of this path. Photo / Supplie

Bay of Plenty Times

We cycled to the most enjoyable Tauranga Home Show on the weekend using the rail bridge and Matapihi cycle path to Baypark. We had not cycled this route for several years.

Finding the cycle/pedestrian access

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.