Letters to the editor: We don't want Tauranga City Council bins

Another reader has voiced opposition to the council's new kerbside rubbish scheme. Photo / File

How dare Tauranga City Council assume ratepayers can afford another rate increase to fund this bin scheme?

How about the councillors take a 7 per cent pay cut for the duration of this scheme?

I live down a very steep drive which gets wet and slippery in winter and when it rains.

I would struggle to get a full rubbish bin up or down my drive.

I am at an age now should I slip and fall dragging these bins up and down I could easily break a bone, potentially shattering my independence.

Is the council going to allow its contracted workers to come up or down my drive? I think not.

I had a blue bin forced on me and have used it twice. Food scraps go into my compost bins. Meat scraps go into the freezer until rubbish collection day and then into the bin and garden rubbish goes to a friend's landfills.

I have an excellent service with Kleana Bins.

From what I have read in this paper, hundreds of bins could end up in landfill which completely defeats the purpose of this scheme because they apparently can't be repurposed.

As for giving the contract to an overseas-owned company - what has happened to putting New Zealand companies first?

I am a very annoyed ratepayer and will be voting against as many of the present councillors as possible.

I would like to say more but that would not be printable in a reputable newspaper.

R A Day

Pyes Pa

Finally a choice

US alcohol prohibition (1920–1933) was undertaken to reduce crime, corruption and solve social problems but it created a vast illegal market for the production, trafficking and sale of alcohol.

In turn, the economy took a major hit, thanks to lost tax revenue and legal jobs.

For decades, we created and harboured the same in our marijuana industry with the help of big tobacco companies and the misinformed who believe an unregulated, black market is still the best option.

Studies found 95 per cent of people arrested or convicted of cannabis use either continued using cannabis at a similar or increased rate, suggesting that cannabis laws do not stop people using the class C drug while cannabis use rates are similar between Māori and non-Māori, but Māori are three times more likely to get a conviction.

The Government is finally giving us the choice to continue allowing the gangs to control and profit from it without any regulation in place or let control be in the hands of the educated with tax helping those who want help.

It's whether you believe decriminalisation and regulation is the way to do it, or continue with the failing prohibition.

Jarod Herer

Welcome Bay

1080 poison

I've seen it with my own eyes, animal carcases rotting in the waterways – even the flies won't lay eggs on them.

Yes, we are talking about the poison the Department of Conservation uses – 1080. It's the poison the rest of the world won't use.

As a possum trapper, I have to have my traps all checked and cleared by 10am every day for humane reasons.

But 1080 and other poisons take days for animals to die. Not very humane. In my view, it seems there are rules for some but not others.

I find it hard to believe 1080 kills stoats and ferrets as DoC claims because they like fresh meat, not meat that even flies won't lay eggs on.

There are companies out there who have bent over backwards, jumped through hoops and scratched through miles of paperwork to be able to process wild game, making the country millions of dollars, not spending taxpayers' money.

A DoC worker once told me 1080 kills 70 per cent of all birdlife but with the pests gone they say they will breed at a faster rate.

One female rat can produce up to 90 offspring in its yearly cycle, birds are lucky if they produce two offspring in a year.

1080 is a very lazy way that DoC work.

This recent government is, in my opinion, poisoning our country bit by bit.

What do you think? (Abridged)

John Campbell

Katikati

