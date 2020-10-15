Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: We don't want Tauranga City Council bins

Another reader has voiced opposition to the council's new kerbside rubbish scheme. Photo / File



How dare Tauranga City Council assume ratepayers can afford another rate increase to fund this bin scheme?

How about the councillors take a 7 per cent pay cut for the duration of this scheme?

