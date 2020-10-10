Letters to the editor: Take time to think first and tick later on cannabis referendum
How will the potential legalisation of cannabis affect insurance policies is a key question raised by a reader. Photo / File
Bay of Plenty Times
If we introduce legalised cannabis to our beautiful country, it will change all of our lives forever, so please think about these few things before you tick the box.
You and your family are beingcoerced into using a known drug, cannabis, which is being cleverly marketed to you.
The attractive offer of 14g a day of dried leaf is almost irresistible, and it may appeal as a new adventure into something you have never tried, but bear in mind the cost of getting back off the drug.
No matter how much tax the government raises from your new habit, it will never be enough to "rehabilitate" the user.
Think about these other critical questions you've just set in motion - as a cannabis user, can I still get insurance cover?
The following "real life" problems are also life-changing.
As a known user, will you be able to own or drive a vehicle of any kind and will you have to pass a daily or weekly drug test to get a job, or to keep your current job?
Take time to think first and tick later, when you know the answers - It truly is life-changing.