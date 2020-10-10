Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Take time to think first and tick later on cannabis referendum

2 minutes to read

How will the potential legalisation of cannabis affect insurance policies is a key question raised by a reader. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

If we introduce legalised cannabis to our beautiful country, it will change all of our lives forever, so please think about these few things before you tick the box.

You and your family are being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.