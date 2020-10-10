Letters to the editor: Take time to think first and tick later on cannabis referendum

How will the potential legalisation of cannabis affect insurance policies is a key question raised by a reader. Photo / File

If we introduce legalised cannabis to our beautiful country, it will change all of our lives forever, so please think about these few things before you tick the box.

You and your family are being coerced into using a known drug, cannabis, which is being cleverly marketed to you.

The attractive offer of 14g a day of dried leaf is almost irresistible, and it may appeal as a new adventure into something you have never tried, but bear in mind the cost of getting back off the drug.

No matter how much tax the government raises from your new habit, it will never be enough to "rehabilitate" the user.

Think about these other critical questions you've just set in motion - as a cannabis user, can I still get insurance cover?

The following "real life" problems are also life-changing.

As a known user, will you be able to own or drive a vehicle of any kind and will you have to pass a daily or weekly drug test to get a job, or to keep your current job?

Take time to think first and tick later, when you know the answers - It truly is life-changing.

(Abridged)

Russell McKenzie

Papamoa

Rubbish response

In response to Tauranga City Council rubbish bins, I will be returning mine to the council foyer on receipt of them.

We use one JJ Richards small bin and struggle to fill this each week.

With four large bins apart from storage on the property they would be a waste of time and far more expensive than JJ Richards.

We do not have food waste as this is recycled, so come on council give the ratepayers an opt-out option on this issue.

So be it if the opt-out option increases the price for those who want it - this is called user-pays.

The mayor and councillors need to listen to the ratepayers. Election time is not far away.

Howie Evans

Pyes Pa